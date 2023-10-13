Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 16,445 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.70% of Dolby Laboratories worth $55,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

