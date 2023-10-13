Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 37,900 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,097,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 13.05% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $187,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinnevik AB publ grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after buying an additional 289,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 900,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,850.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $431,114.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,205.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,850.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,603 shares of company stock worth $4,421,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

