Bank of America Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $175.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.13.

NYSE EFX opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

