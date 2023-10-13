Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Popular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Popular Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $4,093,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,379 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Popular by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.