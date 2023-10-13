Bank of America Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.48.

CHRW stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

