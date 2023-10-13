Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 611 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 144.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 26.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 33.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.42 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.