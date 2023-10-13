Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $913.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $853.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $426.41 and a 12-month high of $925.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.