Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 154 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.65.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $377.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.23. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

