Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.