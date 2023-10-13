Bank of New Hampshire Has $205,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

