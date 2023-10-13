Bank of New Hampshire Has $278,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

