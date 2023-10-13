Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 231 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.