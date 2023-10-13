Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,221 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

