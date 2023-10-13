Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,697 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

