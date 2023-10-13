Bank of New Hampshire Sells 325 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NetApp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 157.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.