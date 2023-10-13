Bank of New Hampshire Takes $32,000 Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,897,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 203.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

