Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

BEN stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.