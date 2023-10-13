Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
BEN stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
