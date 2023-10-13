Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.398 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.