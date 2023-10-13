Barclays Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $35.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,568 shares of company stock valued at $33,460,255. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 850.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

