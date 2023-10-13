Barclays Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $68.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,072 shares of company stock worth $8,506,912. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

