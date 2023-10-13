Barclays Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $46.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

