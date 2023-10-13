Barclays Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $66.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

