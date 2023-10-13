Barclays Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $6.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

