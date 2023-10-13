Barclays Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $67.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NVT stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.