Barclays Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $120.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.