Barclays Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $57.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

