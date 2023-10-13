Barclays Trims James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price to $15.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

James River Group Trading Down 1.6 %

JRVR stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,833.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

