Barclays Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $176.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.68.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $170.65 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

