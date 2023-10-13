Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

