Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1,333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

