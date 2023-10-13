Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

