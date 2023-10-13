Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Basf had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

