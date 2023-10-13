Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHCGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.88 and last traded at C$10.06. 569,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 484,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.08. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 72.14% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.0628019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.