Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.88 and last traded at C$10.06. 569,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 484,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.08. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 72.14% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.0628019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

