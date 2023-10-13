Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

