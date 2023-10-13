Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

