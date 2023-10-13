Berenberg Bank Trims Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Target Price to GBX 420

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Up 0.8 %
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.