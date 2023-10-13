Berenberg Bank Trims Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Target Price to GBX 420

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 320 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 295 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.22). The company has a market capitalization of £390.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.76.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

