Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSPK opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Bespoke Extracts has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

