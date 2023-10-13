Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bespoke Extracts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSPK opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Bespoke Extracts has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
About Bespoke Extracts
