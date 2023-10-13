Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

