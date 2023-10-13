Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Up 10.7%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,404,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 792,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 91.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 230.9% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 306.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 236,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

