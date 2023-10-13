Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Up 10.7%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,404,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 792,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 91.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
