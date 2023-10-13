B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.9 %

BGS stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $562.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -262.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

