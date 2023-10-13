Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.69) to GBX 1,150 ($14.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

BYLOF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

