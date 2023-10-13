Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 8.7%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $734.40 and last traded at $734.40. 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $804.00.

Biglari Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $883.71 and its 200 day moving average is $918.62.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

