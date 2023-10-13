Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

