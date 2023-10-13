Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BLRDF
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.