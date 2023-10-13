Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $260.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.41 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

