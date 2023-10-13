BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
