BitShares (BTS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $358,837.67

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.95 million and $358,837.67 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001428 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,112,877 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.