BlackBerry (BB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/5/2023 – BlackBerry is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – BlackBerry had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/13/2023 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/7/2023 – BlackBerry had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

9/7/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.50.

8/29/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.37 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – BlackBerry is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – BlackBerry is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.54. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

