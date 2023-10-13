BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 3.4 %

BKCC stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

