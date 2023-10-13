BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $635.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $675.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

