BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.04 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $2.04, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $635.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.